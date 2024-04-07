Infrastructure Minister rules out household water charges for NI Water funding

The Infrastructure Minister has ruled out the introduction of household water charges to help with the future funding of NI Water. Inadequate investment in water infrastructure has been identified as a long-term issue in Northern Ireland , with a recent NI Audit Office report showing that funding allocated for 2023-25 is "significantly below" what NI Water requires to deliver on planned objectives.

Recently, the House of Commons Northern Ireland Affairs committee was told the introduction of household water charges would be the biggest revenue raiser in Northern Ireland, bringing the region into line with the rest of the UK. It comes as Stormont is under pressure to raise £113m of its own revenue in its next budget

