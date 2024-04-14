NHS England Faces Criticism for Listing 18 Gender Options on Patient Form

NHS England, led by chief Amanda Pritchard, came under fire last May for listing 18 gender options on a patient form . But one patient told The Sun yesterday: “Half of these flags and sexualities look like they were dreamt up on the back of a napkin. University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust Man, 57, often mistaken for 27-year-old credits 'age-defying' routine. Progress – Gay Pride flag incorporating Transgender, Black and Brown people.

Pansexual – This flag refers to people who are attracted to all genders. Transgender - People who identify as a different gender to their birth sex. Intersex – A person born with a combination of male and female biological traits. Polysexual – Sexual or romantic attraction to more than one gender. Androgyne – Someone whose appearance is neither masculine nor feminine. Genderqueer – This is someone who doesn’t follow binary gender norms. Aromantic – Someone who has little or no romantic feeling towards others. Demiromantic – Romantic attraction to someone only after becoming emotionally close. COSTA LIVIN

