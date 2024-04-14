News Organisations Urge Biden and Trump to Agree to Debates

Twelve news organisations have urged presumptive presidential nominees Joe Biden and Donald Trump to agree to debates, saying they were a “rich tradition” that have been part of every campaign since 1976.

“If there is one thing Americans can agree on during this polarised time, it is that the stakes of this election are exceptionally high,” the organisations said in a joint statement. Asked on March 8 whether he would commit to a debate with Mr Trump, Mr Biden said, “it depends on his behaviour”. They cited the seven 1858 Illinois Senate debates between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas, saying “certainly today’s America deserves as much”.

News Organisations Debates Joe Biden Donald Trump Presidential Campaign Tradition Election

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

News organisations urge Joe Biden and Donald Trump to agree to debatesAsked on March 8 whether he would commit to a debate with Mr Trump, Mr Biden said, “it depends on his behaviour”.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

America’s extraordinary economy keeps defying the pessimistsBoth Donald Trump and Joe Biden have ideas that endanger it

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Joe Biden’s Gaza blunders could hand Donald Trump the White HouseThe politics of war are very different from the politics of peace

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Latino voters could tip the election in Trump’s favour as they abandon BidenThe Republican candidate is increasingly making inroads with this traditionally Democrat-leaning population

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Midjourney is the latest AI platform to ban Trump and Biden promptsNatalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles.

Source: CreativeBloq - 🏆 40. / 65 Read more »

Biden’s fundraising haul; Trump’s Ohio speechThe latest news in US politics, with coverage of Joe Biden and the Democrats, Donald Trump and the Republicans plus daily updates about the 2024 US election.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »