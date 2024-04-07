NHS Faces Worst Financial Situation with Projected Overspend of £300m

Regional health bosses are warning of the worst financial situation they have ever faced, with a projected overspend of nearly £300m for the next year. NHS leaders are currently working on financial plans for next year and have become increasingly alarmed at the situation and the cuts that may be required. Reports suggest that hospitals across England are preparing to cut spending on doctors and nurses by hundreds of millions of pounds after being ordered to try and plug a £4.

5 billion budget black hole. The Times reports that trust chief executives have been ordered to review staffing levels and come up with plans to close or merge some services. There could also be bans on the use of some agency workers. Here in Merseyside, the situation is particularly bleak, according to sources

