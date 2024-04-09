New York Appeals Court Rejects Trump's Bid to Move Hush Money Trial

A New York appeals court has rejected Donald Trump 's bid to move the Stormy Daniels hush money trial out of Manhattan after his lawyers argued he wouldn't get a fair trial , because the jury will be full of Democrats . The former president filed last-ditch attempts to delay the case on Monday, a week before jury selection begins on April 15. The 77-year-old has pleaded not guilty to falsifying business records to help cover up an alleged affair with porn star Daniels before the 2016 election .

The case will be the first of four in court he'll face in the coming months, but the hush-money trial will likely be the only one wrapped up before his probable rematch with Joe Biden in November. Trump and his lawyers have tried multiple tactics to keep delaying the trial. He also indicated on Monday he would sue Judge Juan Merchan over the gag order placed on him last week. A New York appeals court judge has rejected former President Donald Trump´s request to delay his April 15 hush money criminal trial while he fights to move the case out of Manhattan The effort to move the trial out of Manhattan has been a battle for the Trump legal team from the start. His lawyers had argued at an emergency hearing on Monday that there should be change of venue out of heavily Democratic Manhattan. Emil Bove, a lawyer in Trump's legal team, claims the presumptive Republican nominee will face 'real potential prejudice

Donald Trump Stormy Daniels Hush Money Trial Manhattan Fair Trial Democrats Jury Not Guilty Business Records Alleged Affair Porn Star 2016 Election Joe Biden November Lawsuit Gag Order Change Of Venue Republican Nominee Potential Prejudice

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York Appeals Court Rejects Trump's Request to Delay Hush Money TrialA New York appeals court judge has denied former US president Donald Trump's request to postpone his hush money criminal trial while he tries to change the venue. Trump's lawyers argued that the trial should be delayed while they seek to move it out of heavily Democratic Manhattan. The trial is the first of Trump's four criminal indictments and would be the first criminal trial of a former president.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

New York appeals judge rejects Trump’s request to delay his hush money trialThe decision came on Monday, a week before jury selection was set to start.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

New York appeals judge rejects Trump’s request to delay his hush money trialThe decision came on Monday, a week before jury selection was set to start.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Trump's New York hush money case is set for trial April 15While the former president's lawyers argued for a longer delay, the judge scolded them for bringing what he said were baseless allegations.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Why New York State May Be Days Away From Seizing Trump’s Prized AssetsFormer President Donald Trump arrives to vote in Florida's primary election at a polling station in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 19, 2024.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Trump faces assets seizure as $464m bond deadline looms in New YorkDonald Trump was found to have deceived banks and insurers for years by inflating his wealth on financial statements used to secure loans and make deals.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »