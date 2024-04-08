New York Appeals Court Rejects Trump's Request to Delay Hush Money Trial

A New York appeals court judge has rejected former US president Donald Trump ’s request to delay his April 15 hush money criminal trial while he fights to move the case out of Manhattan . Mr Trump’s lawyers had argued at an emergency hearing that the trial should be postponed while they seek a change of venue to move it out of heavily Democratic Manhattan .
Justice Lizbeth Gonzalez of the state’s mid-level appeals court made her ruling after an emergency hearing where Mr Trump’s lawyers asked to postpone the trial indefinitely while they seek the change of venue. Mr Trump was seeking an emergency stay, a court order that would prevent the trial from starting on time. Lawyers for former president Donald Trump, Emil Bove, left, and Todd Blanche, right, leave the New York State appellate court on Monday (Peter K Afriyie/AP) The hush money trial is the first of Mr Trump’s four criminal indictments slated to go to trial and would be the first criminal trial ever of a former president. Trump lawyer Emil Bove argued that the presumptive Republican nominee faces “real potential prejudice” as a defendant in heavily Democratic Manhattan. Citing defence surveys and a review of media coverage, Bove argued that jury selection, scheduled to start next Monday, “cannot proceed in a fair manner”. Steven Wu, appellate chief for the Manhattan district attorney’s office, noted that trial Judge Juan M Merchan had already rejected Mr Trump’s requests to move or delay the trial as untimel
New York Appeals Court Donald Trump Hush Money Criminal Trial Manhattan Venue Change Democratic Republican Prejudice Jury Selection
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
New York appeals judge rejects Trump’s request to delay his hush money trialThe decision came on Monday, a week before jury selection was set to start.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »
Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: wallpapermag - 🏆 36. / 67 Read more »