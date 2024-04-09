Nottingham Playhouse Staff Skydive to Save Youth Programme

Staff at Nottingham Playhouse are participating in a skydive to raise funds for their youth programme after the city council cut their grants. The council's decision has resulted in a loss of £60,502 per year for the theatre. This amount is equivalent to the cost of running Shine, their flagship outreach programme for young people. Shine offers free weekly theatre sessions in deprived areas and specialized provision for sites like QMC's Hospital School.

Nottingham Playhouse is rallying its community to help bridge the funding gap and continue supporting the youth in need

