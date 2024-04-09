Labour to Crack Down on Tax Avoidance to Replace Lost Funding

Labour will crack down on tax avoidance to replace the money lost through having its policy on non-dom status adopted by the Government. The policies were originally meant to be paid for by ending non-dom tax status for wealthy foreigners living in the UK. Jeremy Hunt announced in the Budget that he was, Ms Reeves will say that beefing up HMRC ’s enforcement powers with £555m of funding would allow a Labour government to take in an extra £5.1bn of tax a year.

The figure would be more than enough to pay for the extra NHS and schools spending, also allowing the Treasury extra headroom to hit its fiscal targets. But the Conservatives pointed out that they are already looking to reduce the “tax gap” – the difference between the amount of tax legally owed to HMRC and the total that it actually receives – and claimed Labour would eventually need to “raise taxes on working families”. Ms Reeves said: “The plan we are announcing today will give HMRC the resource it needs to go after those who are avoiding or evading tax, and to modernise the tax office so we have a system that is fit for purpose

