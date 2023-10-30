Modular Full System–Piezo Head for shaping labs need

The Modular Full System - Piezo Head contains all the accessories the user needs. Thanks to its open design, it is a very adaptable gadget with the ability to shape it to any demand.Unprecedented precisionHigh-speed imaging

Typical scanning speeds range from 100 to 1,000 cells per second, with cell picking speeds ranging from 3 to 4 single cells per minute. The sorting speed while collecting numerous cells is one cell per second.Computer vision can distinguish between unlabeled and fluorescent cells. Sort cells that have been tagged with fluorescent probes or markers.User-friendlyCellsorter offers user-friendly software with an easy UI and free software upgrades for all instruments.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NewsMedical »

Modular Full System: A Highly Adaptable Device for Customized RequirementsThe Modular Full System is a versatile device that can be customized to meet specific requirements. It features all the necessary add-ons and offers adjustable runs for high-content screening. With high-resolution objectives, it can image both fluorescent and unlabeled cells and classify them using computer vision. Cellsorter provides user-friendly software and free upgrades for all instruments. Read more ⮕

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Team News and Head-to-Head StatsCurtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara are out for Liverpool, while Taiwo Awoniyi and Divock Origi are sidelined for Nottingham Forest. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 26 home games against Forest, with the last four encounters producing a total of 23 goals. This is Liverpool's 1,200th Premier League match. Read more ⮕

Ederson's Superb Save and the Growth of Manchester City's Full-BackBBC football pundit Garth Crooks discusses Ederson's exceptional save in the Manchester derby and the growth of Manchester City's full-back under Pep Guardiola. Read more ⮕

Spooky doll’s head is a nightmare for sewer crewThe creepy character was found lurking in a Bristol sewer by Wessex Water, who want to avoid more blockage horror stories this Hallowe’en. Read more ⮕

We’ve entered the season full of festivities and devoid of meaningBonfire Night is now my favourite celebration of them all Read more ⮕

Government tries to save full English breakfast - but is it worth it?There has been a shortage in eggs and sausages in recent months. Read more ⮕