Spooky doll’s head is a nightmare for sewer crew

The head of a child’s doll, complete with gruesome hair made up of flushed wet wipes, gave sewerage workers a fright after they were called to investigate a blocked toilet.

Left drained by attempts to dislodge it with rods and jetting equipment, the team eventually had to smash through the head and pull it from the sewer on the end of a hose. It is not the first time toys have been discovered in the Wessex Water network, with Peppa Pig and even the elusive fish Nemo found in sewers previously.“Flushing anything other than the three Ps – paper, poo and pee – down the loo can block pipes and lead to sewage flooding your home, or someone else’s,” a company spokesman said.

“The biggest cause of these blockages are wet wipes, which often contain plastic and don’t break down like toilet paper. “They end up in rivers and the environment and cause pollution incidents, as well as contributing to fatbergs in sewers.”We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. headtopics.com

