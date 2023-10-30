Director pays tribute to Matthew Perry's legacy of helping people

A director who worked with Matthew Perry has said he wanted to be remembered for “helping people to recover”.He rose to fame alongside his fellow stars of the American sitcom – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.Lindsay Posner, who directed the play The End Of Longing, written by and starring Perry, paid tribute to the Emmy-nominated actor on Radio 4’s Today programme.

During the same radio show, comedian David Baddiel said: “It’s quite rare in a sitcom to see someone who’s got a very distinctive comic delivery. “All those actors were brilliant at landing jokes, but Matthew Perry had a way of spinning lines so that he would land with different emphasis.Tributes have poured in following the news of his death, including from fellow Friends cast members, as well as famous figures such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Hank Azaria appeared in several episodes of the sitcom, playing Phoebe Buffay’s (Kudrow) love interest David, and said Perry was like a “brother” to him. In a video posted to his Instagram page he said: “We were there for each other in the early days of our career and he was, to me, as funny as he was on Friends … in person he was just the funniest man ever. headtopics.com

“And every night, he was like a genius, he would start to weave comedy threads together, just hanging out – little joke here, joke there, joke here, joke there – and then by the end of the night he would weave them all together in this crescendo of hilarity.”In a joint statement, Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with executive producer Kevin Bright, described their “shock” and being “deeply saddened” at Perry’s death.

They added: “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. “He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s on-and-off girlfriend, Janice Hosenstein, said the “world will miss you”.I remember being thrilled to have met a natural talent, comedian and brilliant actor. It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew … you have given so much joy and laughter to so many. headtopics.com

