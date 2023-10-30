Fan Cameron Campbell handed football banning order

The 51-year-old was found guilty of assault by beating and failing to give his name and address to police after engaging in antisocial behaviour at Wembley Stadium and the nearby Green Man Pub on March 29, 2022.

After he was found to have committed the two offences on July 19, this year, a Willesden Magistrates’ Court appearance on August 25 was adjourned while an application for a football banning order was made.After a further appearance on October 20, the order was granted and Campbell, who is understood to be a Watford fan, was sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay a £115 victim services surcharge and £300 in costs.

A football banning order prohibits a person from entering any premises for the purpose of attending matches. As an additional requirement of the three-year banning order, Campbell, now of Mettesford Matlock in Derbyshire, will be unable to go within two miles of any regulated football match involving the English National Team within four hours of kick-off. headtopics.com

England hosted Ivory Coast at Wembley for an international friendly on March 29, 2022, the date of the attack. He had denied both charges during an appearance on May 23.

