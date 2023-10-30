Microscope Extension Device–valve control

Following the sorting procedure, one viable cell is delivered to each PCR tube.High-speed imagingHigh-quality imaging

Computer vision can distinguish between unlabeled and fluorescent cells. Sort cells that have been tagged with fluorescent probes or markers.Software included For all instruments, user-friendly software with an easy interface is offered, as well as free software upgradesMicroscope–This can be almost any inverted microscope.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NewsMedical »

Microscope Accessory–extension device–Piezo HeadThis product profile describes the features and applications of the Extension Device - Piezo Head. Read more ⮕

Family-run takeaway ordered to remove extension despite improved cleanlinessA family-run takeaway in Bridgeton has been ordered to remove an extension, despite the landlord arguing that it had helped clean up a dangerous backcourt. The landlord believed that the condition of the backcourt had improved since the extension was built, but the appeal was dismissed by a reporter appointed by Scottish Ministers. Read more ⮕

Calls for Extension of Universal Free School Meals in ScotlandScottish Greens conference passes motion calling for the extension of universal free school meals for all pupils in Scotland, during term time and school holidays. The motion urges the Scottish Government to introduce free school meals without means-testing for primary and secondary school students, and to extend free school meals to all pupils universally. Read more ⮕

Nottingham Building Firm Wins Award for Best New KitchenIPSUM UK Ltd. has been awarded the Kitchen Project award at the 2023 national Master Builder Awards for their elegant and ultramodern kitchen extension to White Lodge, a historic tollhouse. The extension features a glazed atrium, floor-to-ceiling doors and windows, and a large kitchen island. IPSUM also improved the home's energy efficiency with the installation of air-source heat pumps, underfloor heating, solar panels, and new insulation. Read more ⮕

Popular Nottinghamshire Farm Shop Hopes for Expansion ApprovalThe owner of Ravenshead Farm Shop in Nottinghamshire is hopeful that his latest expansion plans will be approved, as he prepares for a busy Christmas. The plans include a single-storey rear extension and a 'link' extension to a new tearoom seating area. Read more ⮕

Scottish Greens call for universal free school meals for all childrenTHE Scottish Greens have called for the extension of universal free school meals for all pupils across Scotland, during term time and school… Read more ⮕