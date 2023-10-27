'Mindless' Josh Redfern jailed for stealing bus in Nottingham and taking it on 10-mile joyride

A 'mindless' thief who stole a bus before taking it on a 10-mile joyride has been jailed for one year. Josh Redfern got behind the wheel of the vehicle after spotting it parked up in Peveril Drive, Nottingham, on a Friday night in August. He then sped off and went through a red light in the city centre - striking a stationary car on the way and writing off the other vehicle.

PC Matt Fisher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: 'He climbed inside a bus and set off into busy city traffic - presumably with no thought of the harm he could potentially cause to other road users. 'Thankfully no-one was seriously injured, but that is no thanks to Redfern.

Man who took Nottingham bus and crashed into car jailedJosh Redfern took the empty bus while the driver was on a break and wrote off a car. Read more ⮕

