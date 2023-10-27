Maine police searching for gunman check possible suicide note

Maine police have scoured woods and hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sent dive teams to the bottom of a river and scrutinised a possible suicide note in their search for an Army reservist accused of shooting dead 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar.

During a lengthy news conference absent of any major developments, Maine Department of Public Safety commissioner Michael Sauschuck would only say that authorities are leaving all their options open. A gun was found in the car and federal agents were testing it to determine if it was used in the shooting, two law enforcement officials said.

Mr Sauschuck said that authorities were going to conduct extensive searches of the nearby Androscoggin River by air and boat, and that a utility was using its dams to lower the river in the area, but he made it clear that would not be their only area of focus.Authorities found an apparent suicide note at a home associated with Card on Thursday that was addressed to his son, the law enforcement officials said. headtopics.com

The Cards have lived in Bowdoin for generations, neighbours said, and various members of the family own hundreds of acres in the area. The family owned the local sawmill and years ago donated the land for a local church.

Family members of Card told federal investigators that he had recently discussed hearing voices and became more focused on the bowling alley and bar. When he was admitted to hospital in July in New York, Card had told military officials he had been hearing voices and said he wanted to harm other soldiers, the officials said. headtopics.com

The victims of the shootings include Bob Violette, 76, a retiree who was coaching a youth bowling league and was described as devoted, approachable and kind.

