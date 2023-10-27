We don't understand rules for using WhatsApp - says ex-minister

Many in the Scottish government do not understand the rules for using WhatsApp messages while in office, a former minister has said.
It comes after reports that national clinical director Jason Leitch deleted his messages daily during the pandemic.Government accused of withholding Covid WhatsApps Prof Leitch, who was a high-profile figure during the Covid-19 pandemic, was reported to have deleted his WhatsApps by The Times newspaper.was accused of not handing over WhatsApp messages
A spokesperson said: "It is not the culture within Scottish government to use WhatsApp for decision making - our records management policy states clearly that government decisions should be recorded in the official record.However, Mr Neil dismissed the suggestion that discussions on WhatsApp move to official channels before decisions are made.
"The lead up to the decision is on WhatsApp and that is supposed to be available in the public domain.", said the public should be able to access "everything building up to that decision" unless there was a legitimate reason for it to be blocked.
He added: "It has to be one or the other. At the moment we're in no man's land and people don't really fully understand what the rules are, including government ministers."Humza Yousaf said any "relevant information" - including WhatsApp messages - would be handed over
Mr Dawson, who believes that WhatsApp and other electronic messages appear to have been used in relation to key Scottish government decisions, said the "majority of the messages have not been retained by witnesses".