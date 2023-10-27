Nottingham: 'Reckless' man steals bus and collides with car after running red light

Josh Redfern, 25, was jailed for 12 months after stealing the bus while on a suspended sentence.

He drove the vehicle through a red light, colliding with a car, before taking it ten miles out of the city and abandoning it near Derby.

Read more:

SkyNews »

The Nottingham schools set to be expanded to create more placesDue to the increasing demand Nottingham City Council said almost all specialist school places are now full. Read more ⮕

Steve Cooper faces Nottingham Forest dilemma as Gustavo Scarpa stance emergesNottinghamshireLive brings you the latest Nottingham Forest headlines on Thursday, October 26 Read more ⮕

Nottingham Forest questions answered on subs and team selectionLatest Nottingham Forest news as Steve Cooper's Reds prepare for Premier League match at Anfield Read more ⮕

Nottingham Labour councillors criticise Starmer's position on GazaTwo Nottinghamshire Labour councillors recently resigned over the conflict. Read more ⮕

Review: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Nottingham Theatre RoyalNottingham Operatic Society really outdid themselves this year, the show is a must watch this half term Read more ⮕

Pundit insists Nottingham Forest are bigger than Newcastle with trophy jibeThe latest Nottingham Forest news from Nottinghamshire Live as Jason Cundy courts controversy among Newcastle fans with comments over the Reds Read more ⮕