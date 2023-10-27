Cooper stresses patience needed for Nottingham Forest progress

Head coach Steve Cooper has reiterated it will “take time” for Nottingham Forest to become an established Premier League club.
Last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Luton Town was met with some boos from the City Ground crowd after the hosts had thrown away a two-goal lead. Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Anfield to face Liverpool, Cooper has stressed the path to progress will have bumps in the road and will not happen overnight. READ MORE: Off-field changes at Forest as Man City man bolsters Reds
“In terms of expectations, I’m not too sure. What I do know is this season is not going to be easy. If anyone thinks it is - in terms of at the training ground, myself and the team - then they’ll be wrong. We haven’t got that mentality. headtopics.com
“We are not long over 12 months back in the Premier League. You’ll have loads of case studies to compare to which have taken a while to really become established at this level. “To think we are only our second season in, with all the new players we signed last season and this season… There’s a lot of change behind the scenes as well, in terms of staffing. It’s all with the idea of trying to improve.
“We’re not at the start, but we’re definitely nowhere near the end. This season is going to be really difficult, there is no doubt about that. I think every season in the Premier League is anyway, but certainly when you are really trying to become a Premier League club both on and off the pitch. headtopics.com
What have you made of Forest's start to the season? Have your say in the comments below All your women's football action packed into Women's Football News Women’s Football news is a brand new monthly mag all about the women’s game.