Cooper stresses patience needed for Nottingham Forest progress

Head coach Steve Cooper has reiterated it will “take time” for Nottingham Forest to become an established Premier League club.

Last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Luton Town was met with some boos from the City Ground crowd after the hosts had thrown away a two-goal lead. Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Anfield to face Liverpool, Cooper has stressed the path to progress will have bumps in the road and will not happen overnight. READ MORE: Off-field changes at Forest as Man City man bolsters Reds

“In terms of expectations, I’m not too sure. What I do know is this season is not going to be easy. If anyone thinks it is - in terms of at the training ground, myself and the team - then they’ll be wrong. We haven’t got that mentality. headtopics.com

“We are not long over 12 months back in the Premier League. You’ll have loads of case studies to compare to which have taken a while to really become established at this level. “To think we are only our second season in, with all the new players we signed last season and this season… There’s a lot of change behind the scenes as well, in terms of staffing. It’s all with the idea of trying to improve.

“We’re not at the start, but we’re definitely nowhere near the end. This season is going to be really difficult, there is no doubt about that. I think every season in the Premier League is anyway, but certainly when you are really trying to become a Premier League club both on and off the pitch. headtopics.com

What have you made of Forest's start to the season? Have your say in the comments below All your women's football action packed into Women's Football News Women’s Football news is a brand new monthly mag all about the women’s game.

Read more:

nottslive »

Nottingham Forest questions answered on subs and team selectionLatest Nottingham Forest news as Steve Cooper's Reds prepare for Premier League match at Anfield Read more ⮕

Six Nottingham Forest fixture changes announced as Reds picked for TV coverageLatest Nottingham Forest news as Steve Cooper's Reds face rearranged Premier League schedule Read more ⮕

Nottingham Forest mid-season break incorporated into rearranged scheduleLatest Nottingham Forest news as changes made to Premier League schedule for Steve Cooper's Reds Read more ⮕

Rearranged Nottingham Forest game could benefit BrentfordLatest Nottingham Forest news as Premier League fixture changes announced for Steve Cooper's Reds Read more ⮕

Steve Cooper faces Nottingham Forest dilemma as Gustavo Scarpa stance emergesNottinghamshireLive brings you the latest Nottingham Forest headlines on Thursday, October 26 Read more ⮕

Transfer talk on hold for Nottingham Forest defender LaryeaLatest Nottingham Forest transfer news as Reds loanee Richie Laryea nears end of Vancouver Whitecaps loan Read more ⮕