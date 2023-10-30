Map shows where heavy rain is set to hit UK with Storm Ciarán coming

Walkers gets caught in heavy rain on Wimbledon Common, London yesterday (Picture: Alex Lentati/LNP) Parts of the UK will be deluged with rain today (Monday, October 30), the Met Office predicts – as the country prepares for Storm Ciarán to hit from Wednesday, November 1. As shown on our UK weather map, an amber warning has been issued for south east Northern Ireland while a yellow warning has been declared for the north east and southern and central parts of the country.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: ‘Winds associated with Storm Ciarán are likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of somewhere exposed seeing 90mph, and winds could even gust up to 50 or 60 mph further inland.

