Map shows where heavy rain is set to hit UK with Storm Ciarán coming

Walkers gets caught in heavy rain on Wimbledon Common, London yesterday (Picture: Alex Lentati/LNP) Parts of the UK will be deluged with rain today, the Met Office predicts, as the country prepares for Storm Ciarán to hit on Wednesday. An amber warning has been issued for south-east Northern Ireland, while a yellow warning has been declared for the north-east, southern and central parts of the country. A yellow warning has also been issued for much of the south coast of England.

The map shows where amber and yellow weather warnings have been issued for today (Picture: Metro) ‘This deep low-pressure system will also bring heavy rain to much of the UK, but the heaviest rain is expected in southern and western areas with 20 to 25mm quite widely across the region but up to 40 to 60mm potentially over higher ground.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MetroUK »

Storm Ciaran to Bring Strong Winds and Heavy Rain to UKStorm Ciaran, the third named storm of the season, is set to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK on Wednesday night and into Thursday. Yellow weather warnings for rain and wind have been issued across various areas. Flooding is possible due to rain falling on saturated ground and high river levels. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaran to Bring Strong Winds and Heavy Rain to UKStorm Ciaran, the third named storm of the season, is set to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK on Wednesday night and into Thursday. Yellow weather warnings for rain and wind have been issued across various areas. Flooding is possible due to rain falling on saturated ground and high river levels. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaran to Bring Strong Winds and Heavy Rainfall to Southern England and WalesStorm Ciaran is expected to bring gusts of up to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of even stronger winds. There is a possibility of weather warnings being escalated due to a deep area of low pressure moving in. Saturated ground increases the risk of fallen trees and fresh flooding, potentially cutting off communities and posing a danger to life. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaran to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of UKThe Met Office has issued weather warnings for Storm Ciaran, which is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of southern England and Wales. Commuters are warned of public transport disruption and potential flooding. More severe weather warnings for rain could be issued throughout the week. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciarán to Bring Heavy Rain and Strong Winds to Southern EnglandThe newly-named Storm Ciarán is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to southern parts of England and Wales. Gusts of up to 80mph are forecasted along the south coast, with a small risk of wind speeds reaching 90mph. Additionally, up to 60mm of rain is expected, significantly higher than the average rainfall for November. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaran to Bring Strong Winds and Heavy Rain to UKYellow weather warnings for rain and wind are in place as Storm Ciaran is set to hit the UK. The storm will bring powerful winds, heavy downpours, and a risk of flooding. Transport disruption and damage to buildings are also expected. Read more ⮕