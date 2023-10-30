Emmerdale Star Bradley Johnson Confirms Engagement to Girlfriend Sammie

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy8vuGnNtqy/?img_index=1 Emmerdale star Bradley Johnson has confirmed he’s engaged to his girlfriend Sammie. The actor, best known for his role as Vinny Dingle in the show, has been with Sammie for around two years. Over the weekend, Bradley updated his Instagram from a recent holiday in Italy. The two images allowed followers to discover that he proposed to Sammie outside the colosseum in Rome.

Simply click on this link, select ‘Join Chat’ and you’re in! The next snap is a close up of Sammie’s hand, with the colosseum standing proud in the background. ‘When in Rome……’, Bradley wrote alongside. It’s going to be a busy week for the Dingles (Picture: ITV) Bradley’s Emmerdale co-stars flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

