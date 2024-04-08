Manchester City Reiterates Denial of Financial Charges

Manchester City have reiterated their insistence that they have “irrefutable evidence” to back up their denial of all 115 financial charges levelled at them by the Premier League . The independent panel hearing to review the case is due to start later this year, albeit Premier League chief Richard Masters refused to disclose the exact date when asked by a government committee in January.
The League accuses City of illicit financing and un-cooperation in the period between 2009 and 2018 - allegations the club strongly denies in full. A responding Man City statement in February 2023 said the club was “surprised” by the claims given “extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials” has been provided to league officials. Filing their financial accounts last week, Manchester City have reiterated their complete denial stance by referencing part of their initial statement in a Companies House report. The document reads: "On 6 February 2023, in accordance with Premier League Rule W.21.1, the Premier League referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club to a Commission under Premier League Rule W3.4
