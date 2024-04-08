Human Remains Found in South London Park Identified as Sarah Mayhew

Human remains found in a park in south London have been identified as Sarah Mayhew , 38, from Croydon , the Metropolitan Police said. The Metropolitan Police also said a 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, who were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of Ms Mayhew's murder, remain in custody pending further inquiries. Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, who is leading the investigation, said: "My thoughts are with Sarah's family as they deal with this heart-breaking news.

"No family should have to lose a loved one in such tragic circumstances, and we will continue to provide our support as our investigation progresses. "The two people in custody were known to Sarah and at present we are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death." Police said human remains were discovered in a park in south London just a few hundred yards from two local schools last week. Metropolitan Police forensic officers were seen preparing to search Rowdown Fields in New Addington, Croydon, on Tuesday

Human Remains Park South London Sarah Mayhew Croydon Metropolitan Police Murder Investigation Suspects

