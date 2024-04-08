Study Finds Edetate Disodium-Based Chelation Ineffective for Post-Heart Attack Patients with Diabetes

People with diabetes who had suffered a heart attack derived no clinical benefit from edetate disodium-based chelation , a therapy that draws lead and other toxic metals linked to increased risk of heart disease and stroke out of the body, according to a study presented at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session.
The TACT2 study was designed to replicate the results of a previous trial, TACT, which reported in 2012 that chelation reduced subsequent cardiovascular events after a heart attack. However, the TACT2 results did not reveal any difference in the composite primary outcome of death from any cause, heart attack, stroke, coronary revascularization or hospitalization for unstable angina among people who received weekly edetate disodium-based infusions compared with those who received a placebo. Despite effectively reducing lead levels, edetate disodium-based chelation was not effective at reducing cardiovascular events in U.S. and Canadian patients with diabetes and a history of heart attack. At the present time, in a contemporary population with low lead levels, edetate disodium-based chelation is not effective as a therapy for post-heart attack patients
Diabetes Heart Attack Edetate Disodium-Based Chelation Cardiovascular Events Therapy Lead Levels
