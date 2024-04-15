Man Arrested in Connection with 11-Year-Old Murder Case

Detectives investigating the death of a pensioner at home have arrested a man on suspicion of her murder, more than 11 years on.

Mrs Crown was found by a family member lying in the hallway of her home in Magazine Lane in a pool of blood. Police said her clothing had been set alight in an apparent attempt to disguise her injuries and destroy evidence, but the fire did not spread to the rest of the house. At the time of the appeal, Annabelle Goodenough of Crimestoppers described it as "a truly awful, shocking and sad case".The murder of Una Crown - a timeline86-year-old Una Crown from Wisbech calls a friend at around 5pm - her last known contact. She was last seen the day before.Mrs Crown's body is discovered by a family member at her home. Police originally treat the death as not suspicious.

Murder Pensioner Arrest Investigation Post-Mortem Examination

