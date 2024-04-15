Loch Lomond Conservation Charity Criticizes Opponents of Windfarm Proposal

A Loch Lomond conservation charity has slammed opponents of a windfarm in Alexandria , saying a community council ’s survey on the matter has “the reliability of a Russian election.”

Last month the National Park Authority formally objected, with a meeting of the authority’s planning and access committee told: “With a very intrusive and industrial appearance, the turbines would considerably detract from, contrast with and often compromise a very large number of Special Landscape Qualities and key characteristics that are integral to defining this iconic part of the National Park.

Mr Urquhart, a retired geography teacher who lives in Helensburgh, said: “The National Park Authority are, after all, supposed to be the guardians of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs, so you might expect them to come out fighting against anything that might damage the place.“Of course wind turbines are essential. But can you please put them somewhere else because we don’t like the look of them.

“There is plenty of evidence of course of the activities of a few nimby zealots writing letters claiming their house prices are falling, the turbines are noisy, and that the turning blades cause flicker which can damage your mental health.”

