Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Stabbing of Woman in Bradford

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in Bradford . The victim, identified as Kulsuma Akter , was attacked while pushing her baby in a pram. The police are searching for Habibur Masum, who is wanted on suspicion of murder. The baby was unharmed in the incident. The police have conducted raids in Burnley, Oldham, and Chester as part of the investigation. Both the victim and the suspect were known to the police.

The police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to previous contact with the victim. The search for Masum, a 25-year-old from the Oldham area, continues

