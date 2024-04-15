Stylish and Affordable Patio Set Receives Rave Reviews from Shoppers

Although many of us are currently experiencing showers and strong winds the longer days mean one thing. Summer is around the corner.

Priced at £199, it has received glowing reviews from customers. One wrote: "Really pleased with my garden set. Looks lovely in the garden. And have had lots of positive comments from friends." "Just need to make sure you get the legs the right way round, the back legs are more slanted and don't tighten until you have got it all lined up. Can't wait for summer now, this will be great for a family BBQ. Just need to sort out the rest of the garden now!"

A second agreed, commenting: "Great furniture set for the price! The quality exceeded expectations! The instructions aren’t great but it’s fairly straightforward, you must not tighten any bolts up until you get it all lined up.

