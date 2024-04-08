Luton Town midfielder criticizes handling of financial rule breaches in Premier League

The uncertainty around how financial rule breaches are handled "makes a mockery of the Premier League ", says Luton Town midfielder Andros Townsend . Everton were docked two points for a second violation of the Premier League 's profit and sustainability rules (PSR) on Monday. They say they will appeal against the decision but the process may not be completed before the season ends.PSR rules permit clubs to lose £105m over three years and Everton were found to have breached that by £16.
6m for the three-year period to 2022-23. The points deduction has dropped Everton one place to 16th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone.Luton sit just inside the drop zone - separated from 17th-placed Forest on goal difference - and Townsend says his club still look at the league as though no points have been deducted because of the uncertainty surrounding hearings and appeals processes. "We don't know what's going to happen with appeals," the former Everton player told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club. "We were probably celebrating when Everton got 10 points taken off them and then they got four given back and we're back in the relegation zone. So we take out the deductions to take away the confusion and we'll see at the end of the season." Townsend said that he does not advocate for teams receiving points deductions and that the way in which they are handed out "doesn't make sense". He added: "I think it makes a mockery of the Premier Leagu
