Real Madrid request to close roof at Santiago Bernabeu for Champions League match against Manchester City

Real Madrid have requested permission from UEFA to close the roof at the Santiago Bernabeu for their Champions League quarter-final match against Manchester City . The Spanish club hopes that keeping the noise in will create an intimidating atmosphere for the opposition. This request comes after Real fans held up a banner in their last game, calling for everyone to dress in white and create a wall of support.

Real Madrid wants to avoid a repeat of last year's semi-final defeat to City, where their players struggled to cope with the hostile noise at the Etihad Stadium

