Real Madrid request to close Bernabeu Stadium roof for Champions League clash

Real Madrid have requested permission to close the retractable roof of the Bernabeu Stadium for their Champions League match against Manchester City . They hope that playing under the roof will enhance the atmosphere and intimidate the visitors.

UEFA will consider the request in collaboration with the referee. If approved, the roof will remain closed for the entire match.

