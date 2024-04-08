Gaza's Khan Yunis in Ruins After Israeli Withdrawal

Palestinian civilians returned to the rubble of their homes in the southern city of Khan Yunis on Monday after the sudden withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces. The city, which had a pre-war population of about 400,000, has been severely destroyed. Aerial photography showed that few buildings were untouched by destruction.
Ambulance crews recovered 56 bodies in Khan Yunis, and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported the destruction of medical equipment and facilities at al-Amal hospital
Gaza Khan Yunis Israeli Occupation Destruction Rubble Civilians Withdrawal Bodies Medical Facilities
