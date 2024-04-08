Gaza's Khan Yunis in Ruins After Israeli Withdrawal

Palestinian civilians returned to the rubble of their homes in the southern city of Khan Yunis on Monday after the sudden withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces. The city, which had a pre-war population of about 400,000, has been severely destroyed. Aerial photography showed that few buildings were untouched by destruction.

Ambulance crews recovered 56 bodies in Khan Yunis, and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported the destruction of medical equipment and facilities at al-Amal hospital

Gaza Khan Yunis Israeli Occupation Destruction Rubble Civilians Withdrawal Bodies Medical Facilities

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli troops withdraw from Gaza’s main hospital after two-week raidHundreds of Palestinians returned to Shifa Hospital and the surrounding area on Monday.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Israeli troops withdraw from Gaza’s main hospital after two-week raidHundreds of Palestinians returned to Shifa Hospital and the surrounding area on Monday.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Israeli troops withdraw from Gaza's largest hospital after two week raidHundreds of people returned to al-Shifa Hospital and the surrounding area after the withdrawal.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Israeli soldiers withdraw from Gaza's main hospital after two weeksThe IDF has withdrawn from the main hospital in Gaza after two weeks, with Palestine residents saying it has been left in 'total destruction'.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Israeli troops withdraw from Gaza’s main hospital after two-week raidThe Israeli military has withdrawn from Gaza’s main hospital after a two-week raid, leaving behind a swathe of destruction, Palestinian…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Israeli air strike hits tent camp at Gaza hospitalTwo Palestinians were killed in the incident at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, which thousands of people have been sheltering.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »