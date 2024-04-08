Manchester City prepare for Champions League clash with Real Madrid

Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final showdown at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night. City warmed up for the match with a 4-2 win over Crystal Palace, securing their second successive Premier League win. They are determined to take a step towards the semi-finals of the competition. Ahead of their trip to Spain, City held an open training session where Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake were absent, raising doubts about their availability.

Gvardiol was forced off in the previous match due to injury, while Ake has been out for the last two matches

Manchester City Champions League Real Madrid Quarter-Final Training Injury

