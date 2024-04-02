Arsenal set to face Luton Town in Premier League title charge

Just three days after drawing with rivals Manchester City, Arsenal continue their Premier League title charge against Luton Town on Wednesday. The Gunners earned a point following the 0-0 result at the Etihad and sit second in the top-flight table, two points behind Liverpool, with just nine games to go. Arsenal are hunting down their first Premier League trophy in 20 years as their title battle with Liverpool and City continues to reach a dramatic climax.

Next up for the north Londoners is a clash against 18th-placed Luton, who are locked in a tense relegation fight after their promotion last season

