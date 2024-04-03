Arsenal Reclaim Top Spot in Premier League with Win Over Luton Town

Arsenal have reclaimed their spot at the top of the Premier League table after a much-changed side beat Luton Town 2-0. However, the fringe Gunners didn't look out of place, spearheaded by captain Martin Odegaard who drilled home after 24 minutes. Neither side failed to mount anything of note in the second-half, as Arsenal showed their professionalism to seal all three points.

The club are now one point ahead of Liverpool at the top, while Luton's second successive defeat in north London keeps them three points adrift of Nottingham Forest in the relegation zone. More from Smith Rowe: "I’ve been here since nine years old. To come off to a standing ovation, it was amazing tonight for me. Smith Rowe added: "It’s been a tough season but I’m delighted. It’s been a while since I started. I was getting cramp after 50 minutes. We’re happy with the three points, the performance wasn’t amazing. "I’ve been training really hard. It’s been tough. It’s hard to get minutes

