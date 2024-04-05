Lorraine Kelly's Daughter Rosie Announces Pregnancy on Social Media

Congratulations are in order for Lorraine Kelly ’s daughter, Rosie Smith , who is pregnant with her first child. Rosie took to social media to announce her pregnancy, sharing a picture of her blossoming bump and a sonogram scan .

She expressed her excitement and love for her unborn child in the Instagram post.

