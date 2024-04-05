Young Bowel Cancer Patient Inspired by 'Bowelbabe' Deborah James

Ellie Wilcock, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 25, shares her experience and the impact of Deborah James , also known as 'Bowelbabe'. Research suggests that cases of bowel cancer will increase significantly.

Despite being young and having a seemingly perfect life, Wilcock was shocked by her diagnosis. She never thought cancer would happen to her. Wilcock found inspiration in Deborah James, who openly discussed her own bowel cancer diagnosis on her podcast.

