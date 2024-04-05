Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie announces pregnancy news

Lorraine Kelly 's daughter Rosie Kelly Smith has confirmed the special news that she is expecting a child. The podcaster and journalist shared the exciting news with her 45,000 followers on Instagram . Taking to the platform on Friday, she wrote: "We could not be more excited - you’re already so loved little one.

" Many were quick to rush to the comments congratulating Rosie - who has appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her mum - @doctoramirkhan wrote: "OMG!!!! What beautiful news! Congratulations xx" @adamstewart chimed: "Perfect mama to be so loved already by so many x" @phillipsjae1983 also commented: "Lorraine must be in absolute bits" Rosie, who co-hosts podcast What If? alongside Scottish presenter, Lorraine is already a self-confessed dog mum sharing her cute pup with boyfriend Steve. She often shares sweet snaps of her mini wire-haired dachshund Ruby on the Instagram page @rubyisasausage, which boasts more than 20,000 follower

