Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Announce Divorce

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have announced their divorce after secretly filing for it last year. The couple, who got married in 2010 and have three children together, released a joint statement on Instagram, expressing their commitment to their children and requesting privacy.

