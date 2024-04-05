Knicks' Julius Randle to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

The will always have January. Three-time All-Star will undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, the team announced Thursday. Doctors will re-evaluate him in five months. The news slices into the Knicks ’ hopes of a long-term playoff run, ones that bolstered just after the trade for OG Anunoby, when the group was fully healthy and reeled off a 15-2 run to begin 2024. Randle, especially, could feel the energy change during that stretch.

He called Anunoby the “perfect piece” and was playing possibly the best basketball of his life. Advertisement But the 29-year-old against the , landing on his right shoulder and dislocating it. He exited the game immediately and hasn’t played since. The plan was for Randle to rehabilitate his shoulder. Behind the scenes, he had pushed hard to return at some point this seaso

Julius Randle Shoulder Surgery Knicks Playoff Hopes Basketball

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Athletic UK / 🏆 123. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three quads stolen in thefts from three properties, police sayPolice have launched an appeal for information

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Newcastle United: Three positives and three negatives from Everton drawAhead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Tourist helicopter crash in the Alps leaves three dead: Three survivors rescued and taken to...Three people including an American teenager were killed in a huge avalanche in Switzerland on Easter Monday, police have confirmed.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Tourist helicopter crash in the Alps leaves three dead: Three survivors rescued and taken to...Three people including an American teenager were killed in a huge avalanche in Switzerland on Easter Monday, police have confirmed.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Swiss Alps helicopter crash kills three people and injures three moreThe helicopter skidded off its landing zone.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Tourist helicopter crash in the Alps kills three as three rescued survivors taken to hospital...Terrifying moment deadly avalanche sweeps down Swiss mountain killing US teen and two adults at top Alpine ski resort

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »