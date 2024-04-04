Newcastle United: Three positives and three negatives from Everton draw

Another congested week of games, with the visit of Everton our second in four days at SJP. Saturday against West Ham was magical. The adrenaline overhang from that must have been huge, not to mention the massive effort to come back from 1-3. It was a case of after the lord mayor’s show. Yet they did almost do it. We had our chances. In the second half we just seemed to run low on battery power. We move to 44 and are still in the hunt with eight games left to play.

It was two points dropped but that’s football, sometimes not everything goes your way

