Simon Cowell Celebrates Easter with Family and Friends

Simon Cowell and his close circle gathered in the US for a celebration filled with joy, family, and friends, including his Britain's Got Talent (BGT) colleague and friend, Bruno Tonioli. Simon, aged 64, was in the company of his fiancée Lauren Silverman, 46, their son Eric, who is now 10 and looking remarkably grown-up, and Lauren's son Adam Silverman, 18.
The festive occasion was also graced by Simon's ex-partner, Terri Seymour, 51, her partner Clark Mallon, 33, their daughter Coco, 9, and Terri's mother, Margaret Seymour. Despite their past romantic history, Terri and Simon have maintained a warm and amicable relationship. Terri, a well-known entertainment reporter, took to Instagram to share snapshots of the joyous day, affectionately captioning it: "Easter with my favorite bunnies." The shared photograph captured a beautiful garden scene with the group assembled for the camera. Simon stood proudly next to Lauren and Eric, exuding family warmt
