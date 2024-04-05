Lord Cameron Vows to Hold Israel Accountable for Killing of British Ex-Servicemen in Gaza

Lord Cameron has pledged to 'hold Israel to account' for the killing of three British ex-servicemen in Gaza . In an interview with the Daily Mail, the Foreign Secretary would not be drawn on growing demands to suspend arms sales to Israel in the wake of the atrocity. He rejected claims the British government is downplaying the incident to avoid upsetting Israel .
Lord Cameron described this week's triple drone strike on the World Central Kitchen (WCK) convoy as 'appalling' and paid tribute to the seven aid workers killed. Worldwide fury at the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has intensified this week after the workers were struck by a missile while trying to deliver food to Palestinians in a clearly marked charity vehicle. US President Joe Biden, in a tense call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has demanded an 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza, alleging a cessation was now 'essential' and American support was conditional on new steps to protect aid workers and civilians
Lord Cameron Israel Gaza British Ex-Servicemen Drone Strike World Central Kitchen IDF Aid Workers Ceasefire
