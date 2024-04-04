Lord Cameron Compares Putin to Hitler as Foreign Secretary Warns of Pre-War Era

Lord Cameron has compared Putin to Hitler as the Foreign Secretary warns Europe is facing the same crisis as in 1938 - amid fears the world is in a 'pre-war era'. The former Prime Minister claimed the West needs to 'win the argument for NATO again' in a speech marking 75 years since the creation of the intergovernmental military alliance. The Foreign Secretary likened the current situation with Russia to the one Britain and France faced at the 1938 Munich conference with Nazi Germany.
He said: 'What we face today is as simple as then. We have a tyrant in Europe who is trying to redraw borders by force, and there are two choices. 'You can appease that approach or you can confront that approach.' His comments echo those made by Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, who argued that NATO allies must accept we are living in a 'a pre-war world
