Jordan Sangha Wins Big Brother and Becomes a Fashion Star

This autumn, Big Brother, the beloved British reality TV series, made a triumphant return to our screens after a five-year hiatus. After enduring six weeks of drama-fuelled challenges, romantic entanglements and shocking evictions, Jordan Sangha secured this year’s victory and pocketed the £100,000 grand prize.

Aside from his endearing melancholic demeanour, wry wit and deadpan delivery, it was his distinctive fashion sense, along with his extensive patterned shirt collection, that caught our eye. Eager to learn more, I arranged to meet Jordan at Vogue House to hear about his show experience, his plans for the future (including how he’s going to spend his winnings), and his newfound status as a burgeoning fashion star. “It’s bloody overwhelming – I honestly didn’t think people were actually watching,” says the 26-year-old lawyer from Scunthorpe, who’s of mixed British and Indian heritage. “I felt stuck with the court advocacy work I was doing, essentially helping to evict people from their homes. So, I decided to switch things up and engage with a different game of evictio





