Lyma: The Wellness Tech Brand Making Waves in Skincare

On the face of it, ‘wellness tech’ company Lyma sounds like the kind of brand sharply angled towards those with a predisposition for cult membership. It’s wildly expensive, shrouded in mystique, and trades in big, transcendent promises (tagline: 'The power to change your life starts now').
If the name sounds familiar, it’s likely because you’ve heard the buzz about the brand’s signature supplement: literally named The Supplement, these golden-hued capsules arrive in their own hammered-copped casket, and promise to transform every aspect of your physical and mental wellbeing. The claims here are admittedly hefty, but dig a little deeper and you’ll find the brand is as far as possible from whatever that old schoolmate of yours keeps trying to flog on Facebook: here, there is serious, specialised science underpinning every ingredient, and the results – both scientific and anecdotal – are glowing.Right now, it’s the brand’s other innovation that’s sparking conversations amongst the most skincare-obsessed circle
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: GraziaUK - 🏆 15. / 78 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: GraziaUK - 🏆 15. / 78 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »