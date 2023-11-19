Jordan Sangha Wins Big Brother 2023

Jordan Sangha, a 26-year-old lawyer from Scunthorpe, has won Big Brother 2023 with over 37% of the votes. He took home the £100,000 prize in the first ITV series after six weeks of drama and romance. Runner-up was dancer Olivia, followed by food writer Henry. Fan favorite Yinrun came fourth and former Miss GB Noky came fifth. Jordan thanked BB fans on social media for their support.





