Israeli Farmer's Body Recovered in Gaza

Israel ’s military said on Saturday it had recovered the body of a 47-year-old farmer who was held hostage in Gaza . It came as negotiators prepared to begin another round of talks on brokering a ceasefire and securing the release of the remaining hostages, six months into the war.
Israel’s army said it had found the body of Elad Katzir and believed he was killed in January by militants with Islamic Jihad, one of the groups that entered southern Israel in the October 7 attack, killed more than 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages. Mr Katzir had been abducted along with his mother, Hanna, who was released in November. His father, Avraham, was killed during the attack in Nir Oz, a border community that suffered some of Israel’s heaviest losses. The discovery renewed pressure on Israel’s government for a deal to get the remaining hostages freed, as families have long feared time is running ou
Israel Gaza Hostage Farmer Negotiation Ceasefire Release Militants Islamic Jihad
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Israeli forces find body of hostage killed in GazaIsrael’s army said it had found the body of Elad Katzir, 47, and believed he was killed in January by militants with Islamic Jihad.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »