Manchester City's Gvardiol not risked after minor injury

Manchester City chose not to risk Josko Gvardiol after the defender picked up a minor injury in the Premier League win over Crystal Palace . Pep Guardiola had spoken of the importance of Gvardiol for the next few weeks, with Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake injured. The Croatian started at Selhurst Park but was taken off at half-time, with Manuel Akanji replacing him.

City manager Guardiola did not appear to think the problem was too serious but confirmed that the substitution was precautionary to avoid a risk. “The reason for Josko coming off was because he felt a niggle and we didn’t want to risk any injuries,” he told TNT

Manchester City Gvardiol Injury Premier League Crystal Palace Pep Guardiola

