Body of Israeli hostage found in Gaza

The body of an Israeli hostage kidnapped by Hamas in October has been found in Gaza . The 47-year-old man was kidnapped along with his mother, who was later released. His father was murdered during the kidnapping.

The body was located using intelligence and has been identified by medical officials.

Israeli Hostage Hamas Gaza Kidnapping

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Soldiers Kill Over 150 Palestinians in Gaza Hospital SiegeIsraeli soldiers have killed more than 150 Palestinians and arrested 600 people, according to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) - who are calling for urgent protections for hundreds of healthcare workers, patients and civilians sheltering and trapped following a five-day siege of a Gaza hospital.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Suspended Israeli spokesman’s response to Cameron’s Gaza comments, fact-checkedEylon Levy has been suspended from his role following his criticism of the Foreign Secretary's comments about restrictions on the flow of aid

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

An Israeli scholar explains why he no longer supports the war in GazaIt is now being run mainly for the benefit of Binyamin Netanyahu, argues David Enoch

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Israeli Military Dismisses Officers Over Drone Strikes in GazaThe Israeli military has dismissed two officers and reprimanded three others for their roles in drone strikes in Gaza that killed seven aid workers. The officers were found to have mishandled critical information and violated the army's rules of engagement.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Israeli Minister Uses Air Quotes With 'Innocent People In Gaza' MentionSara Boboltz is an Associate Editor of Viral Content at The Huffington Post. She lives in New York City.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Vigil held in for Cornish aid worker killed in Israeli air strike in GazaJames Henderson died after the vehicle he was travelling in was struck by a missile fired by an Israeli drone.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »